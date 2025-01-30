We head into the weekend with rain and snow showers through Friday night. Saturday and Sunday are mainly dry (outside of light snow for the Cape) and chilly. A system brings the return of snow and rain to southern New England Sunday night into Monday.

A warm front will be overhead Friday morning. Temperatures out the door will be near 30°. We’ll watch all that moisture you see across the Midwest and Ohio River Valley move northeast bringing us rain showers. Friday evening, a cold front will interact with that system knocking back temperatures and allowing for snow to fall.

In a nutshell, tomorrow morning some of us will be able to dodge raindrops for the morning commute. It will be a wetter commute home. This is mainly a rain event with high temperatures near 40/low 40s. Areas north and west of the region could see light accumulations of snow as everything wraps up.

Here’s a closer look at the timing…

Rain showers will move from south to north tomorrow morning. Around sunrise, the south coast and Islands could have some showers. By 9 am, most of the rain showers are still south of the Mass Pike. Showers continue to lift north through the morning. Scattered showers continue through the early afternoon. Rain fills in more through the evening. By Friday night, colder air starts to wrap in and rain switches to snow generally north of Route 2. The snow showers will be light and quick, wrapping up overnight. Ocean-enhanced snow showers will linger across Cape Cod Saturday.

Here’s our latest snow forecast for tomorrow night. A coating to 1″ is expected for northern Essex, northern Middlesex and northern Worcester counties. 1-3″ is expected closer to the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border.

Saturday will be chilly in the low 30s. It’s a frigid start Sunday, and temperatures stay chilly in the low 30s. A Clipper system brings us snow to rain Sunday night. Later in the week, rain and snow showers return to the forecast.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black