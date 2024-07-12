Feel the difference? On any other day, we’d say we were off to a mild and muggy start, but compared to the sauna weather we’ve have the last couple of mornings, it’s a bit more comfortable outside with dew points in the mid 60s to low 70s and air temps close to it.



We’ll track scattered showers along the South Coast this morning and then a few isolated showers/storms midday, into the afternoon elsewhere. Between a few of those hit or miss showers/storm, we’ll catch hazy breaks of sun as temps warm into the mid 80s to near 90.

As moisture continues to stream into New England overnight, into tomorrow, we’ll watch our chances for showers and storms go up. With a ton of water vapor in the air, torrential rains will be the main risk with the showers/storms that form late overnight and on Saturday. While not all towns get hammered with heavy rain, the towns/cities the get stuck underneath the tropical downpours will pick up a quick 1-2″+, leading to localized street, poor drainage, and small stream flooding. With that potential in place the National weather service has put up a Flood Watch for much of Southern New England.

The showers and storms exit stage east by Sunday, and we’ll have ourselves a good beach/pool day on hand. Temps run in the 80s at the coast, low 90s inland and the humidity won’t be as high.

High humidity does come back in here Monday, through Wednesday next week as highs top off in the low to mid 90s. Showers and storms are likely late Wednesday-Thursday morning, and that’ll break down the high heat and humidity for a few days after.