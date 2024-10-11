After waking up to a cold morning and temperatures in the 30s for a lot of us early on, we had a nice rebound today as numbers climbed back into the middle 60s. That’s actually above average for this time of year. Tonight we’ll keep the clear skies but it won’t be nearly as cold. We’ll hold on the 40s, and for some of us we may even hold on to the 50s tonight. While not as windy as yesterday, it was a bit breezy today and we’ll hold that breeze overnight. That’s actually warmer air that’s pushing in, keeping us mild tonight and even warmer tomorrow.

While temperatures are warmer tomorrow and the sunshine will return, the wind will pick up even more than what we saw today, making it a warm but windy Saturday. The wind will back down for Sunday before returning Monday.

Saturday is by far the pick of the weekend. It’s sunny, it’s warm, the only catch is that gusty wind.

Sunday is cooler, cloudier, and wetter. Now it’s not a washout, not even close, so that’s the good news. But temperatures will likely stay in the 50s under a mostly cloudy or even fully cloudy sky. The best chance of a little sun is our southern spots where you see temperatures a bit warmer.

While, yes, there is rain on Sunday I want to stress it’s not a washout. In fact for much of the daylight hours the showers will be light and isolated. In general I think the better chance is along and north of the Pike versus SE Mass and the Cape. By sunset time (roughly 6pm) the rain chances will start to go up for the evening and overnight. The likelihood of rain will actually peak overnight into Monday morning, but I do think we’ll have lingering showers on Monday, especially Monday morning.

The general forecast basically holds for all of New England if you’re planning a little fall adventure. More sun, warmer and breezy/windy on Saturday with more clouds and rain chances on Sunday. As far as New England goes, the rain is more likely for western New England (Green Mountains/Berkshires) versus coastal New England.