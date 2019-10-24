50/50 Weekend Forecast

Today was a beautiful fall day across southern New England from start to finish. From the gorgeous blue skies, to plenty of sunshine, to a light breeze and to high temperatures near 70, temperatures rebounded nicely after a chilly start.

As we look ahead towards Friday, tonight, we’ll see lows sliding back into the 40s for most, so not nearly as cold as last night, but we will notice a few more clouds strolling in ahead of daybreak tomorrow morning. Clouds will likely fill in through the day ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a chance for rain Friday night, after sunset, so the bulk of the daylight hours remains dry.

For your weekend outdoor plans, Saturday is your day. Here’s the reason why: the system that is impacting Oklahoma and Texas today will continue it’s jump north just in time for Sunday.

Saturday features partly cloudy skies and temperatures into the upper 50s….while Sunday features a cold rain and a chilly breeze, not the best weather for Patriots fans heading to Gillette on Sunday (don’t forget that rain poncho and the layers, since temperatures will likely in the low 50s).

We’re back to normal on Monday under mostly cloudy skies, Tuesday features a few showers that could trickle into Wednesday morning before clearing out for the afternoon. Next Thursday (Halloween) looks to remain dry for trick-or-treaters and seasonable with temperatures in the upper 50s.