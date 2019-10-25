50/50 Weekend: Seasonable Saturday, Rainy Sunday

The clouds have filled in across the region, and a few showers are expected later tonight associated with the front that is looming over the area. Most of these showers will be north of the Pike and likely closer to midnight.

Saturday is the “pick of the weekend” since Sunday features damp and chilly conditions (certainly not the best weather for the Pats game)

We start off dry on Sunday as the showers move in from west to east, filling in through the late morning and into the afternoon. A few spots could see some heavier rain.

Likely being chilly with rain, which is not the best timing for the Patriots game. Definitely need to wear the layers as well as your Patriots rain ponchos to stay dry and warm.

Looking ahead to Monday, there’s a chance for a spot shower otherwise it is drier with highs into the low 60s. Upper 60s return on Wednesday before dropping into the low 60s in time for Halloween. A few showers are possible on Halloween, but at this point it does not appear to be a washout for trick-or-treaters….we will continue to keep an eye on the forecast.