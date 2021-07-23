This weekend is split with sunshine on Saturday, and then wet weather on Sunday.

There could be patchy fog very early on Saturday, and then the rest of the day is mainly sunny. Temperatures are in the upper 60s by 9AM, and then we warm up to near 80º in the afternoon inland. A light southeast wind will keep the coast a bit cooler. If you don’t mind a sea breeze, it’s looking like a nice beach day.

Alright, here comes our next round of rain. Expect scattered showers and downpours Sunday morning as a warm front lifts through the area. You might even hear some rumbles of thunder. The heaviest rain will fall in the morning, and then we’ll have a few lingering, light showers early in the afternoon. It looks like there will be a few dry hours between 2PM-6PM, and then there could be a few pop-up storms as a cold front clears the area.

If you’re going to the Red Sox game at 1PM, I would take the poncho, just in case. You might just need it for the first part of the game.

Monday and Tuesday look mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Both days will be a bit humid with highs in the mid 80s. It’s a bit unsettled for the second part of the week, but neither day is looking like a washout.