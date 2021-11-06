The quiet and dry weather pattern that has been with us over the last several days continues through this weekend.

This morning, it was another cold start with the 20s sliding even farther south to include the South Shore, the South Coast and portions of the Cape.

With the help of the clear, sun-filled skies, temperatures will climb into the low 50s this afternoon.

Tonight, under mostly clear skies, we’re in for another cold night with lows sliding into the 20s to low 30s again. We can’t rule out some patchy fog developing overnight as well.

Don’t forget to change those manual clocks before you go to sleep tonight as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am. We “fall back” one hour, leading to that extra hour of sleep, however, we do see an earlier sunset. Sunday’s sunset will be at 4:30pm.

As for the weather forecast for Sunday, we’re looking at highs into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll see a few more clouds due to an ocean system that passes to our southeast.

Speaking of that ocean system, coupled up with our astronomical high tides around midday today, tomorrow and Monday, we could see some minor coastal flooding with a higher threat Sunday.

For that next work week, we’ll see a gradual warm-up with the return of highs into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’re back to nearly seasonable temperatures (mid 50s) by Veterans Day. It’s a mainly dry work week with the next best chance for showers holding off until at least late day Friday.