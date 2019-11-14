50s Friday, Followed by Plunging Temperatures Saturday

After a bitter cold blast the last two days, Friday features a warm-up, close to seasonable conditions Friday afternoon with highs around 50°.

Ahead of tomorrow’s warm-up, expect lows overnight to slip back into the upper 20s to lower 30s with increasing clouds. A spot sprinkle cannot be ruled out for the Cape and Islands.

Friday’s “warm-up” is unfortunately short-lived as an approaching cold front from the northwest brings back the biting cold for Saturday.

Highs on Saturday will likely remain in the low to mid 30s, with wind chills in the 20s (single digit wind chills likely in the morning Saturday). The graphics below show the bitter cold wind chills sinking southward from Canada into southern New England Friday evening and into early Saturday morning.

Sunday, as clouds move in from the south as high pressure moves north, temperatures will moderate back into the upper 30s with a cool breeze likely.

Showers are back in the forecast for Monday, followed by a slight warm-up Tuesday, but overall looking unsettled in terms of cloud cover and showers into the next work week.