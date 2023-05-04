7Weather- It’s been another damp day for the start of the May. Cool too! Most of us have stayed in the upper 40s. Tomorrow, we’ll get a slight improvement in temperatures before more sun and warmth returns just in time for the weekend.

The upper level low that’s been around New England this week is spinning to our southeast. We’ve been on the backside of it today, with northeast flow dragging in the drizzle and cloud cover. With that in place, temperatures stayed well below average. Our highs are typically in the lows 60s. Boston just hit 48°. That temperature is closer to our average morning low for today’s date.

There will still be a lot of clouds overnight, preventing temperatures from dropping too much. We’ll start off tomorrow morning in the low/mid 40s. It’ll start overcast with patchy drizzle.

A northeast wind will keep it cooler along the coast near 50°. Southeast Mass will stay in the low 50s, while temperatures inland will reach the mid/upper 50s. By the afternoon/evening, we’ll get some breaks in the cloud cover and it’ll turn mostly cloudy. Light showers will pop up to the west.

This weekend is great for everything outdoors! From you games to yard work, the weather will cooperate. There won’t be a lot of wind, but some sun and milder air.

The 70s roll into Monday. Next week looks decent. A few showers on Tuesday. Temperatures stay mild in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black