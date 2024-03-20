Few flakes flying early this morning near and north of the Mass Pike as some flurries and light snow showers move through. Temps are above freezing and the precip is light, snow it won’t be much of an impact out there. While more clouds stick around through the day, some breaks of sunshine and a southwesterly breeze will be good enough to push temps into the low to mid 50s for many by mid afternoon.



Late this afternoon, a cold front comes crashing into Southern New England with scattered showers between 5-9pm. That front has some punch to it with a bit of graupel and rumbles of thunder possible, and some snow on the back edge of it. The front will clear the coast quickly overnight and cold air comes crashing on in. Temps fall back into the 20s by tomorrow morning.

Highs tomorrow only recover into the mid to upper 30s with a gusty wind to 40mph. That’ll add a bite to the air through the day. It’ll be dry from start to finish. Friday is chilly as well with lows in the morning near 20 and highs near 40. The wind won’t be as strong.

The weekend starts stormy with some early morning wet snow across far northern Mass, flipping to a cold rain. That cold rain for many of us through Saturday will likely total 1-2″+ across the region. Meantime, across ski country, heavy snow is likely, and with this week being cold up there, another shot at some early spring skiing up north is there.

By Sunday and Monday, that storm pushes south of us, but a gusty, cold wind off the water prevails with highs only in the lower 40s.