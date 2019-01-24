60 Degrees, Street Flooding, High Winds

Drip, drip, drip… even before the rain kicked in this morning, drops falling off the roof tops and down the gutters kick started the day thanks to the milder air working in overnight, starting to melt that snow/ice. Now we have the showers and fog for the morning commute. That combined with the road spray from the car in front of you, will certainly slow down the morning commute.

With 1-2″ of rain expected, and the heaviest from noon-5pm, I do expect street flooding to be an issue. Especially prone to it will be areas that have storm drains that are clogged up with piles of snow and ice.

In addition to the heavy rain, winds roar this afternoon. In fact, about 2,000 up, winds are going to crank at about 90mph! Even at that level, that’s quite an intense wind. While all of that won’t make it down to the surface, any downpour/thunderstorm this afternoon (yes a thunderstorm in a squall line is possible mid to late afternoon) will be capable of mixing some of that down to the ground. That means, we’re fair game for a few gusts over 50mph, with areas most prone to it across Southeast Mass.

Temps near 60 today, close to record highs for the date.

The air chills back into the 20s overnight tonight, but will take until after midnight to even fall below the freezing mark. That means, it’s a gradual refreeze of leftover puddles and slush by tomorrow morning and not a rapid refreeze.

Speaking of cold weather, the story next week will be the intense cold that moves in across the Midwest. While last year’s Super Bowl week was cold in Minneapolis, this Arctic air is some next level stuff. Temps from Minnesota to Wisconsin to northern Illinois will bottom out at -10 to -30 with wind chills -30 to -50.

Late in the week, we’ll likely catch some of this Arctic air, but with it being somewhat modified, I’d think it be more like teens for highs and near 0 for lows here.

Stay dry and stay safe on the roads today.

