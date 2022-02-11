While temps start in the mid 20s to low 30s this morning, the jump up will be nice with temps heading back the the near 50 degree range this afternoon. Combined with mostly sunny skies, we have another nice February day on our hands.

Tonight, there will be no refreeze as temps stay in the mid 30s to low 40s for overnight lows. With a milder start to the day tomorrow, it’ll be easy for a southwest wind to push temps in the 50s to near 60 range by midday. Although we can’t rule out a passing sprinkle or brief passing shower, it’ll be a mainly dry day with some breaks of sunshine at times too.



The wind shifts to the northwest in the afternoon as a cold front slides through and chillier air pours during the evening, into the overnight hours.



Sunday is a much colder day with highs stuck near 30 and patchy light snow breaking out. While the brunt of an ocean storm misses us to the southeast, moisture and energy riding along and behind a cold front, that sits just to our south, will be enough to creating some patchy light snow Sunday morning-midday across the area. While it won’t be a big storm, a coating to a couple inches will certainly remind us that winter is not done despite the recently milder days.



Some of those snow showers linger across southeast Mass until Monday morning with the cold air being the main headline for Valentine’s Day with highs only in the low 20s!

While it’s a chilly start to the workweek next week, the rebound is nice by Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday, highs are well into the 50s again.