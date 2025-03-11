How about that weather yesterday afternoon? For the first time this year, Boston cracked the 60 degree marks, rising up and hitting 62. With a lot of sunshine, it was a great afternoon to get outside and enjoy the taste of Spring.

Today, we’ll do it again. Once we get past the chilly start and the sun comes up, the breeze starts to pick up. At that point, temps quickly jump up off the morning lows and head into the 50s by mid to late morning and then into the low to mid 60s for most this afternoon. It’ll be cooler along the south coast with a wind off the water there. Southwesterly breezes gust 25-30mph. As humidity drops off, the brush fire risk will be elevated this afternoon as the dead vegetation has dried out quite a bit.

Tonight, a cold front slips through without any wet weather. The wind does change direction, to the north, ushering in cooler air. By midday tomorrow and tomorrow afternoon, winds turn east. It’ll be a chilly day at the coast, low 40s there, and upper 40s inland. A much cooler day for all of us, but more of a seasonable chill. A few spotty rain/snow showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Spotty coatings-1″ of snow is possible predawn Thursday before it changes to a few drops. Thursday will be chilly with mostly cloudy skies, a spot shower and temps stuck in the 40s.

There is a total eclipse Thursday night/Friday am. The forecast is for mostly cloudy skies then. Totality runs around 2:30-3:30am.



We’ll warm back up into the 60s by the weekend. Saturday looks dry, Sunday will bring in the next chance of showers. They’ll likely be most widespread late Sunday, into St. Patrick’s Day.