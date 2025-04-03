It felt nice to be in the 60s today! A lot of towns reached the 60s despite the abundant cloud cover. We’ll get to see more sunshine tomorrow. Unsettled weather along with up and down temperatures are headed our way for the weekend.

Tonight, we’ll keep the cloud cover. A cold front will bring some showers overnight. With the clouds, temperatures should generally stay in the range of the upper 40s/low 50s. By tomorrow morning, showers will favor areas to the south before everyone continues to clear out.

Those mild overnight lows will be a good launching pad to get us back in the 60s under sunshine tomorrow. I think we’ll see a lot of high clouds, so it could look filtered at times. A west to northwest breeze will also help with warming. It won’t be overly strong.

That’s fantastic weather for the Red Sox home opener tomorrow afternoon!

Chillier air works in for Saturday. It’ll be a raw feel with scattered showers moving in by midday and continuing into the afternoon and early evening. There looks to be a lull in activity Saturday night before another wave of moisture moves in Sunday morning. Sunday will be your milder weekend day. Showers linger into Monday, and there’s still a chance for spotty showers on Tuesday. No 60s on the 7-day for next week. Mid to late week, mornings start off cold again!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black