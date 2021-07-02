It was a wet and chilly end to the week (compared to the triple digit heat we experienced on Wednesday). The high temperatures today were observed just after midnight and dropped through the day (along with the dewpoints). We were 64° in Boston by 8AM, 60° at noon.

Not only did we see a cool down, but we also received torrential rainfall overnight that certainly put a dent in our rainfall deficit. A wide swath of the region received 1-3″ of rainfall over the last 24 hours and we still have more rain on the way for the weekend, but not nearly as intense as last night’s soaking rains.

As for tonight, we will still have scattered light showers (not as heavy as last night) and patchy fog with lows dipping into the 50s.

Saturday has a higher chance for showers than the Fourth, and also the temperatures will be cooler tomorrow than Sunday. As for timing out your Fourth of July weekend plans around the showers, let’s talk about timing.

Saturday’s showers will be light in the morning with some steady showers developing in the afternoon. These turn lighter and scattered again Saturday evening.

For temperatures Saturday, we’ll be close to record cold high temperatures for July 3rd. The record is 61° set back in 1914 for both Boston and Worcester. Our forecast is going with a high of 62°, so it will be close. Similar to today, it will be breezy at times with a northeast wind at 10-20 mph (making it feel even cooler at the coastline).

Now let’s talk about your Independence Day forecast. For the parades and festivities that take place in the morning, there could be a passing sprinkle, otherwise it should be dry under cloudy skies.

In the afternoon, we will some breaks of sun with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s to low 70s. A passing shower cannot be ruled out.

For the fireworks in the evening, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions, too with temperatures dipping into the low 60s. Overall, we’re not tracking a complete washout for July 4th, just a few showers possible.

For the fireworks at the Boston Common, dress for temperatures in the low 60s with a light and variable wind.

Overall, we’re looking at an additional 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rainfall over the holiday weekend.

If you’re holiday weekend continues into the start of the next work week, you’re in luck. The sunshine and 70s return Monday! Tuesday gives us a glimpse of the 90-degree heat, but that heat is short-lived as a cold front swings in bringing a chance for evening thunderstorms. It’s still hot on Wednesday with a spot thunderstorm chance, followed by a cool down back into the 70s to round out the first full week of July.

As for the tropics, we are keeping an eye on our first hurricane of the season, which is Hurricane Elsa. This is the earliest named hurricane for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and it’s over a month ahead of schedule than the typical first hurricane of the season which averages around August 14th. As for the track of Elsa, this will be a storm that we will have to monitor over the weekend. It’s currently in the east Caribbean Sea and will approach the Florida Keys and southern Florida early next week. There are a few weather variables that we will be watching mid to late week to see where Elsa heads to after Florida.

From the 7Weather Team, we hope you and your family have a wonderful and safe holiday weekend.