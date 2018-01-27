50 Degree Weekend

On this date, 3 years ago, we were in the midst of a powerhouse snowstorm that dropped a widespread 20-35″ of snow across much of our area. While a smaller storm occurred a few days prior, this was the first major snowstorm in the infamous snow blitz of 2015. Boston’s seasonal snow total went from 10″ to 95″ in less than 3 weeks!!!! The season ended with an all-time record of 110″+ in one winter. Incredibly, most of that 110″ fell within 30 days.





Fast forward 3 years, and this go around, we’re talking about temps near or just above 50 the next couple of days. The wind will crank this afternoon though, gusting 30-40mph out of the south to southwest.

Showers roll in here between midnight tonight and 9am Sunday. By 9am, most of the area dries out, but light showers and sprinkles likely linger through midday across Southeast Mass, especially down near Buzzards Bay and the Cape and Islands. It’ll still be mild, near 50.



We turn cooler Monday – Wednesday with a glancing shot at some some Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. If the storm’s close enough, a few inches of snow is possible across eastern Mass. You know the drill, a closer pass = more snow, a track farther east means we don’t see much. We’ll keep an eye on it, but doesn’t appear to be a blockbuster around here. Certainly nothing like that storm we had 3 years ago!

Have a great weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter