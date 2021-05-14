70s Sticking Around for the Weekend

Highs today warmed up into the upper 70s for much of the region under a mix of sun and clouds. A few sprinkles popped up into the afternoon, but these will subside and fizzle out before sunset.

After a warm mid-May day, temperatures only slip into the upper 40s to low 50s overnight.

This weekend, the 70s stick around both weekend days, the first time for 2021.

Both weekend days feature a sprinkle chance, with a better chance Sunday afternoon, but both weekend days are far from washouts.

Looking ahead to the work week, we could hit our first 80° day of 2021.

Typically, we reach our first 80° day by May 4th, so it’s a little late this year.

Monday features a chance for a few showers in the afternoon, otherwise it’s dry Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures continue to warm-up through midweek.

Thursday is still warm under partly cloudy skies followed by close to seasonable temperatures by next Friday.