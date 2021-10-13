While the fog was an issue for a few hours yesterday morning, once the sunshine broke out, it had some staying power as temps warmed right through the 60s during the morning and topped off in the low to mid 70s during the afternoon. That allowed for a fantastic mid October day as it was pleasant from the playgrounds to the ball fields for the kids. Lunch or dinner outside, yup, good for that too.



Today, we start the morning off with patchy fog, but it won’t be as widespread as yesterday morning’s. Any fog does burn off by mid morning and once again, the air warms up quickly as highs head for the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow, we’ll do it again.





Friday does turn a bit cooler with highs in the 60s at the coast, low 70s inland. While more clouds are in the mix, other than a spot shower or sprinkle, much of the day is dry.



Saturday is mild and breezy with highs in the 70s. More clouds are mixed in with an isolated shower during the day. The highest rain chance comes Saturday night as a cold front pushes through with showers/storms.







Sunday dries out with a cool breeze from the west. Seasonably cool air settles in for Monday and Tuesday too.