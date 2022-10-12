After a chilly start yesterday morning, the rebound was nice, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Today, we’ll see a similar pattern, this time, added several more degrees onto the high temps. That’ll put many of us in the low to mid 70s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.

Tomorrow, it’ll be mild again with highs in the low 70s. It’ll turn a bit humid too with dew points in the low 60s. Clouds increase, a southerly breeze increases, and eventually, the shower chances increase. A few isolated showers move in during the afternoon with widespread rain moving in at night.

It’ll be an unsettled night for sure, with rain and gusty winds as southerly breezes push 30-40mph with locally higher gusts along the coast. That wet and windy weather lingers into Friday morning, likely slowing down the morning commute, especially across eastern Mass where the rain last longest. With 1-2″ of rain expected, expect some big puddles Friday morning, especially where any leaves clogged up the storm drains.

Friday afternoon is mild as we dry out with temps near 70. We’ll hold onto 60s over the weekend. Saturday looks to be the pick with mostly sunny skies. Sunday features more clouds, but still looks mostly dry at this point.