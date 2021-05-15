70s This Weekend With a Few Sprinkles

With 70s in the forecast both weekend days, this will be the first time we’ve reached the 70s both Saturday AND Sunday for 2021!

We’ll see mostly sunny skies for your Saturday with highs stretching into the mid-70s, slightly cooler temperatures expected at the coast as winds shift to out of the southeast off of the cooler ocean waters. There’s a chance for a passing sprinkle, otherwise the bulk of our Saturday is dry.

Tonight, under partly to mostly cloudy skies temperatures only slip into the 50s for reach of the region.

Tomorrow, the clouds stick around with a chance for a few showers by the afternoon. It will not be a washout, but there is a better chance for showers Sunday compared to today.

Monday also features afternoon showers with an isolated rumble of thunder possible.

The 70s stick around to kick off the work week, but we’ll see a gradual warm-up through the middle of the week, reaching 80 by Wednesday. This will be our first 80°+ day of 2021. The last time Boston reached 80 was September 28th, 2020, nearly 230 days ago.

Thursday is also warm with highs in the low 80s followed by mid-70s for Friday with increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers late.