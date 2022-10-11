7Weather- We’re looking at a beautiful day Wednesday, and then wet weather arrives Thursday afternoon/evening.

Temperatures start in the low and mid 40s Wednesday morning and then we get up into the low and mid 70s for most locations. There will be high, thin clouds giving us filtered sunshine throughout the day.

Thursday morning is mainly cloudy with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s, so not as chilly. It remains cloudy throughout the rest of the day with a few showers arriving around 3PM. Expect scattered showers for the afternoon/evening commute, but there could be a break from the rain just after sunset.

The main event arrives 12-2AM Friday with periods of heavy rain and windy conditions. Rain continues until 7-9AM Friday morning and then skies gradually clear.

We’re not expecting damaging wind gusts Thursday night into early Friday morning, but there could be an occasional gust between 40-50mph along the coast in the North Shore and South Shore and the Cape and the Islands. You’ll definitely hear the wind and rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

We’re expecting to get 1″-2″ of rain from this system. Some beneficial rain for New England!

Saturday is bright and mild with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday has a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s. Overall, a great, fall weekend ahead.