70s With Spot Showers

7Weather- We continue with the pattern of 70s and spotty afternoon showers.

There will be high, thin clouds around throughout the first part of Sunday, and then “cotton candy” clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s, and it doesn’t look like a sea breeze kicks in tomorrow. There could be spotty showers after 3 PM. If your city gets hit by a shower, temperatures will drop off into the 60s.

We kick off the week with sunshine and morning temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Highs will be hit early in the afternoon into the low and mid 70s.

There’s a better chance for afternoon showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm or two.

The next three days are looking good to go golfing, as long as you don’t mind dodging a shower in the afternoon. If T time is in the morning, you’ll be fine! Highs the next three days are in the 70s. Monday likely has a sea breeze, so the coast will be a bit cooler.

Will we finally get to 80º? It looks like it! Highs likely reach into the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.