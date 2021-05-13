70s With Sunshine to Spot Sprinkles Next Three Days

Today we saw a few spots reach 70° with more spots expected to stretch into the 70s over the next several days.

After a nice day across the region, this evening temperatures will slide through the 60s for your outdoor dining plans.

Tonight, under mostly clear skies temperatures dip into the 40s with a light westerly breeze.

Friday starts off sunny with clouds popping up (similar to what we saw today and yesterday).

However, we could also see a few sprinkles popping up later in the afternoon (around 5PM). These will be very spotty and dissipate by sunset.

Highs will be in the 70s tomorrow as well as Saturday, with both days featuring a spot sprinkle chance in the afternoons, but not enough to cancel your outdoor plans — whether it be attending a baseball game or outdoor graduation ceremonies (congrats, Class of 2021!).

Also, more good news this week with the latest Drought Monitor released earlier this morning shows improvement across much of our viewing area due to all the rain we’ve received over the last week. We are above normal for rainfall for the month of May, but we’re still below normal for the spring season, so we will still need more rain to make a difference.

With not a lot of widespread rain over the next few days, we’ll continue to see high pollen counts for tree pollen through the weekend and into the start of the following work week.

70s through the 7-day and no washouts.