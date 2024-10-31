This Halloween will be warm, pushing close to record highs for the date. Mid 70s to low 80s are in store during the afternoon, and trick-or-treat temps hold well into the 60s through the early evening. The record in Boston for the date is 81, which we’ll be close to/just of. It’ll be dry from start to finish.

A few spot showers are possible tomorrow morning, but overall, it looks like another mainly dry day. With relatively low humidity over the next few afternoons and a gusty wind developing by Friday, the brush fire risk will stay elevated the next several days. Highs tomorrow will still run up into the mid to upper 70s as winds gust 25-35mph.

Much chillier air moves back in this weekend as temps fade back into the 50s for highs. No big rain makers are in the forecast either.