Cold for Patriots Game

It’s going to be a cold game day on Sunday but it won’t be the coldest on record at Gillette Stadium.

The coldest game was on January 10, 2004 against the Tennessee Titans. The temperatures during the game was in the single digits!

The second coldest was on New Year’s Eve in 2017 against the Jets, at 13º. The game against the Ravens in January of 2015 comes in third, with a temperatures of 20º.

Although Sunday’s game is not in the top three coldest games at Gillette, it’s going to be cold with highs about 10 degrees below average.

Going tailgating? Bundle up! Temperatures will in the upper teens and low 20s. At kickoff and during the game, it will only be in the low and mid 20s.

There will be periods of clouds and sun throughout Sunday. It is possible that we become overcast during the second half of the game.

There is a chance for a few ocean effect snow showers along the South Shore and the Cape and the Islands throughout the afternoon and into the evening on Sunday.

The chance for some flurries continues overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.