Dry Next Few Days, Rain/Snow Wednesday

Temperatures will start in the upper 20s on Monday. We jump into the mid-30s by 10 AM for the Super Bowl Send-off and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. By noon we reach into the upper 30s and eventually into the mid-40s in the afternoon.

A cold front moves through in the evening, giving us the chance for a spotty shower.

High pressure is in control of the weather on Monday. It will be a nice, winter day with sunshine and average highs in the mid-30s.

The next weather maker moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It is looking to be a messy mix of rain and snow.

The precipitation starts as rain and switches over to sleet/snow for northern Worcester County and New Hampshire by early Wednesday morning.

Boston will likely see rain overnight and then a quick mix in the morning. As of now, the higher accumulation numbers will be in northern New England.

Areas that see all snow could see a minor accumulation Wednesday morning. 1-3″ of snow possible.

Behind this system, very cold air moves into the region. Temperatures start close to 40º on Wednesday and end up in the teens by the evening.

We will wake up to temperatures a few degrees below zero to single digits on Thursday morning.