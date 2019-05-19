80s, Humidity, and Thunderstorms, Oh My!

After a gorgeous and sun-filled day yesterday, I’m sure everyone is hoping for round 2 today. Well we will see similar warmth, but not quite as much sun as Saturday.

We had a line of showers with embedded downpours move in from the west, and this line has continued to slide south and east from Keene to NE MA. These showers will continue to diminish and move out by midday.

However, the cloud cover will stick around, but some sunny breaks are possible, allowing temperatures to stretch into the mid to upper 70s inland, 60s for the S. Coast and the Cape.

Tonight, more clouds filter in ahead of a few more scattered downpours, especially north. Overnight lows stay relatively mild – in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s.

It’s a dry start Monday, however depending on the timing of the warm front from the southwest and how much cloud cover we get, we could very well get a few strong to severe thunderstorms for interior MA Monday afternoon and evening.

Be sure to be weather aware for any of your outdoor plans Monday. The main impacts with these strong storms will be strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and possibly hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of New England in the marginal risk of severe weather tomorrow.

We warm up very quickly Monday after starting off in the mid 60s. By noon, temperatures are expected to be at or above 80°. The last time we reached into the 80s was on October 10th, 2018, over 220 days ago.

The cold front that slides through Monday afternoon, causing the strong thunderstorms, will clear the region Monday night, allowing for a much more seasonable and comfortable midweek.

A few showers are possible late week, but it does not look like a washout into Memorial Day Weekend.