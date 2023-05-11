7Weather- We’re waking up to a wide range of temperatures in the 40s and 50s. From here, we’re headed for the upper 70s/low 80s. The warmth will stay with us through the first half of the weekend. Late-day isolated thunderstorms are also possible today and tomorrow.

We’ll have a lot of sunshine through the morning. A west/northwest wind will be strong enough to push the mild air all the way to the coastline today. The exception will be the Cape and Islands, with a breeze coming off the cool ocean water. A couple waves of energy will drop out of Canada/Great Lakes region today and tomorrow. This will bring a 20% chance for a shower or storm mid to late afternoon/early evening.

Overnight, we’ll have some clouds around. That’ll keep temperatures in the 50s to start tomorrow morning. A few light showers slide southeast across the region through the morning. Tomorrow is our warmest day of the next few in the low 80s. There’s still a chance for a late day thunderstorm. Once again it’s a low chance.

Saturday it stays warm. There’s a chance for a shower late afternoon/early evening for southeast Mass. Mother’s Day looks fantastic for any plans for mom!