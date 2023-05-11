7Weather- We’re waking up to a wide range of temperatures in the 40s and 50s. From here, we’re headed for the upper 70s/low 80s. The warmth will stay with us through the first half of the weekend. Late-day isolated thunderstorms are also possible today and tomorrow.

We’ll have a lot of sunshine through the morning, then start to see some clouds in the afternoon. A west/northwest wind will be strong enough to push the mild air all the way to the coastline today. The exception will be the Cape and Islands, with a breeze coming off the cool ocean water. A couple waves of energy will drop out of Canada/Great Lakes region today and tomorrow. This will bring a 20% chance for a shower or storm mid to late afternoon/early evening.

Overnight, we’ll have some clouds around. That’ll keep temperatures in the upper 50s/near 60° to start tomorrow morning. A few showers slide southeast across the region for the late morning commute around 8-10 am. Tomorrow is our warmest day of the next few in the low 80s. There’s still a chance for a late day thunderstorm. Once again it’s a low chance.

Saturday it stays warm with a blend of sun and clouds. There’s a chance for a spot shower late afternoon/early evening for southeast Mass. Mother’s Day looks fantastic for any plans outside for mom! We’ll see filtered sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. That’s closer to our average high for this time of year. It’ll be a bit breezy with a wind out of the northwest.

Next week looks mainly dry with a shower chance early/mid week. I’ll just leave this right here if you want to check the allergy forecast… 😬

-Meteorologist Melanie Black