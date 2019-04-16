Unsettled Weather Pattern to End Week

7Weather- Dry and mild weather continues into Wednesday, and then we end the week with a few chances for rain.

WEDNESDAY:

The wind dies down Wednesday morning and temperatures will be between 38-43º in the morning.

There will be plenty of sun and highs reach into the the low 60s inland.

A sea breeze kicks in throughout the early afternoon for coastal areas, keeping temps in the low 50s.

THURSDAY – SUNDAY:

Thursday is slightly cooler in the low and mid 50s. It will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the afternoon.

A system slowly start to move into the region on Friday, and it lingering in the area until Sunday.

Friday will be warm with highs close to 70º, but it will also be gloomy with a good chance for rain in the afternoon.

Friday looks to have a shower here and there throughout the first part of the day, and then scattered showers after 2 PM.

Steady rain is more likely throughout the evening and overnight Friday.

Saturday is a soggy day with breezy conditions and mild temperatures. Highs reach into the low and mid 60s.

Rain is steady from late morning through the afternoon. Showers likely continue overnight

This system will begin exiting the region early Sunday morning, but we could still get spotty showers Easter Sunday morning.

Skies might also be slow to clear, and it remains mild in the low and mid 60s.