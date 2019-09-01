Scattered Showers Labor Day

7Weather- Labor day starts dry, and then showers move in throughout the afternoon.

LABOR DAY:

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Monday morning, and it is dry. Highs reach into the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon, and rain chances increase.

If you want to do some Labor Day grilling, I would do it around lunch time and in the early afternoon.

A few showers are possible from 2-6 PM, but the better chance for downpours is after 6 PM. Most towns get less than 0.5″ of rain, but there could be isolated higher amounts.

NEXT 3 DAYS:

Tuesday is dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will feel a bit muggy with highs in the low 80s inland. An onshore breeze keeps the coast in the low 70s.

It is warm Wednesday and muggy. A cold front moves through the area late in the day, giving us a chance for spot storm.

DORIAN:

Hurricane Dorian is about the make landfall again in Grand Bahama tonight. It is still a category 5 hurricane with max sustained winds at 185mph.

It is expected to turn northward Monday evening/night, and is forecast to be a category 4 hurricane on Tuesday off the coast of central Florida.