Sunday is the start of a hot & humid pattern. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11AM – 8PM Sunday for feels like temperatures between 95-97º.

Sunday starts with lots of clouds, but it should start to clear by mid-morning with most of the area under mainly sunny skies by lunch time. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s at 8AM, and then they jump into the upper 80s by noon. Highs make it into the low 90s, but with humid conditions it will feel like the mid and upper 90s.

It’s even hotter on Monday, so we’ll see the Heat Advisory get extended into the start of the week. Highs will be between 92-97º on Monday, but again tropical air will make it feel hotter. Feels like temperatures will be near 100º.

The beach seems like a good place to be to cool down a bit. Sunday morning will start mainly cloudy, but it quickly clears up. Noon time will be a good time to head to the water. Monday is mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s at the immediate coastline. Both Sunday and Monday have a UV index up to 10. Make sure to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Monday – Wednesday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s, and feels like temperatures will be near 100º. There could be an isolated storm Tuesday afternoon, and then a few storms Wednesday late in the afternoon.