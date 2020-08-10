90s Next Couple of Days

7Weather- Today marks the second day in the 90s. The hot weather continues for the next two days, and then drier, milder air moves in to end the week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts until 8 PM Wednesday, and until 8 PM Tuesday for New Hampshire. Heat index values, what it feels like with the humidity, will be between 95-100º.

Highs will be between 91-96º on Tuesday. Skies are mostly sunny, and there is the chance for an isolated storm.

The forecast gets a little tricky Wednesday and Thursday. There is a cold front moving in Wednesday. It stalls, and doesn’t move out until early Thursday morning.

As of now, it looks like there could be extra clouds around Wednesday morning, it clears up mid-morning, and highs make it into the low 90s. The front gets closer in the afternoon, firing up a few storms. It doesn’t look like a washout, and this won’t amount to too much rain.

If anything, it might cancel someones beach plans if the clouds hang around a little longer than expected.

Thursday could have a lingering shower, especially south of the Pike. It clears up the rest of the day and highs hit into the mid and upper 80s.