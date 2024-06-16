After a cool and comfortable weekend, hot weather is on the way as a ridge of high pressure builds over the New England.

Temperatures to start the week will be warm but near-seasonable with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

By Tuesday, temperatures reach the low 90s for most, with breezy conditions out of the south to southwest.

The hottest days of the week are likely to be Wednesday and Thursday, with some spots potentially reaching 100 degrees!

Friday evening a front arrives to cool things down, with temperatures sliding back into the 80s by the weekend.

With the heat in the forecast this week, it’s important to keep cool and stay hydrated as heat index values may reach 105 for a few days this week.