90s Wednesday, Not as Humid

7Weather- A front clears the area tonight, dropping humidity for Wednesday.

Temperatures drop into the low 70s tonight, and are up to the mid 70s by 8AM tomorrow morning. There will be lingering clouds on the Cape in the morning, but it clears up by mid-day.

It is hot by lunch time with temperatures near 90º, but the tropical air is no longer around. Highs reach into the low 90s in the afternoon, and skies are sunny. As the sun begins to set, it will feel comfortable with temperatures in the low 80s.

It will feel a bit muggy on Thursday, and highs hit into the upper 80s to low 90s. There will he hit or miss storms in the afternoon.

We are watching a low pressure system that moves by south of the area for Friday. As of now, it looks like there will be morning showers along the Pike (including Boston), and south.

If the low pressure system is a bit further south than expected, then most of the showers will be in SE Mass and the Cape.

Areas that don’t get any rain will see highs in the upper 80s, cities that do get rain will be in the low to mid 80s.