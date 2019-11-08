Cold Saturday, Close to Average Sunday

7Weather- It will be a cold start to the weekend, and then highs are closer to normal by Sunday.

TONIGHT/TOMORROW:

Temperatures drop into the the upper teens to upper 20s early tomorrow morning. This will be the coldest air of the year since March for much of the area.

By 9-10 AM, when most of us are out and about on the weekend, temps will be in the mid 30s.

The afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds. It is still cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, but it wont be as breezy.

SUNDAY:

It won’t be as cold. The morning starts in the low 30s, and then we rebound into the low 40s by mid-morning.

The day starts mostly cloudy, and then there could be some clearing in the afternoon. Highs reach into the low 50s.

NEXT 4 DAYS:

Monday and Tuesday are close to average. Veterans Day has a light breeze and mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday is cloudy with a chance for showers. There could be some flurries as the system moves out.