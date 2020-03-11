Chillier Air Moving In

It took awhile for coastal communities yesterday, especially from Boston on north, but eventually we made it into the mild air. By the end of the afternoon, many towns and cities had clocked highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

This morning, cooler air is moving in, and highs today top off in the 50s. As winds turn onshore at the coast, temps fall back into the 40s there. Sunshine wins this morning, clouds increase this afternoon and a partly to mostly cloudy sky prevails today into tomorrow.

Tomorrow, winds are due east, meaning it’ll stay chilly at the coast with highs running in the mid 40s there and low 50s inland.

Friday looks wet with showers, but also windy and mild with temps briefly jumping up to near 60. The weekend looks dry, but all and all, quiet too with temps near 50 Saturday to near 45 Sunday.