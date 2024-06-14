Timing is everything and our weekend forecast is perfectly timed! Today the humidity will spike along with warm temperatures. The warmth and humidity will help fuel storms later today.

With the warm air and humidity overhead, some of the storms that do move through could be strong or severe. That doesn’t mean every single storm will be, but they have the potential to be. If a storm would become strong or severe, it would likely be for damaging wind gusts. Of course, as with any thunderstorm, heavy rain/downpours along with poor drainage flooding and lightning are all possible.

Once the initial line of storms move through, we’ll keep an isolated storm or two along with showers in the forecast during the evening and overnight. The first line of storms will zap a lot of the energy out of the atmosphere, so the lingering showers later in the evening and overnight will not have the severe potential — though they could still produce pockets of heavy rain.

Behind the storms is a beautiful weekend! Early Saturday morning may still be a little humid and cloudy, but both of those are quick to clear out. Most of Saturday is great and so is Sunday for Father’s Day!

Then next week the heat is on! Both heat and humidity will return for most of next week. Temperatures will head to the 90s with humidity making it feel closer to 100°.