After a cloudy, but dry day Saturday, another dry day is expected on Sunday but with a little more sunshine. Temperatures should range from the upper 50s to low 60s with a light breeze out of the north.

If you’re headed to the Pats game, expect typical fall football weather with clouds at times and temps in the 50s.

Raking leaves Sunday? Weather conditions should cooperate, however they turn less favorable as we head into the work week…