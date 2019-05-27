A Bit Unsettled Next Few Days

It will be unsettled the next few days. There is a chance for rain the next few days, with the best chance on Tuesday.

Tuesday starts with a few peeks of sun and temperatures in the low and mid 50s. Showers gradually starts to move into the area mid-day. Light showers start around lunch time, or just after lunch time, and then steadier rain after 3 PM. It might be hard to get the Red Sox game in on Tuesday. Steady rain is likely around first pitch and through game time.

Temperatures reach into the low 60s late in the morning, and then drop into the low 50s in the afternoon.

Most towns will see about 0.5″ of rain, but there could be isolated spots that receive 1″ of rain.

Wednesday is slightly below average with temps in the low and mid 60s. There is a chance or showers late in the day, and mainly after sunset.

Thursday looks warm in the 70s, but still unsettled with a good chance for evening showers/storms.