7Weather- The warm, sunny, perfect weather is over. Now it’s a bit unsettled until Thursday afternoon.

TUESDAY:

The day starts with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. There could be a few peeks of sun here and there, but most of the day is cloudy. Highs reach into the low 50s inland, and a light northeast wind keeps the coast a bit cooler. Most of the day is dry, up until the evening. There will be a few showers after 7 PM, that are on and off overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday is not a washout, but you’ll want to take the rain gear with you. There will be patchy fog and drizzle in the morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. The drizzle will be on and off throughout the day, and highs are cooler in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Steady rain moves in early Thursday morning. Expect periods of heavy rain from 2 AM – 5 AM Thursday. Rain lightens up for the morning commute, and the bulk of the rain is out of the area by lunch time. Temperatures will be in the low 50s around lunch time, falling into the mid 30s by the evening.