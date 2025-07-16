Another hot day as many cities and towns reached the low to mid 90s this afternoon:



(Boston actually hit 95 after this blog was published!)

Even tho Boston eclipsed 90 today, the city is not looking at a heatwave as reaching 90 on Thursday isn’t likely to happen, that and combined with the fact that Boston didn’t hit 90 on Tuesday either:

Norwood, Fitchburg and Lawrence all have a shot at achieving *heat wave* status on Thursday. Here are the expected high temps for the region on Thursday:

Hot indeed. You also see over to the right on the map in that blue box “isolated storms”. There will be a few disturbances in the atmosphere on Thursday. Each disturbance will be capable of producing an isolated shower or storm.

The passage of each disturbance (a weak low pressure and then a cool front) will be separated by several hours. Had these disturbances been closer together, we likely would have seen a very active severe weather day in New England but we’re more likely to have a few isolated strong thunderstorms early in the afternoon and later in the evening. Otherwise, much of the day is partly sunny with quite a bit of heat and humidity. Thankfully, that cool front will sweep the humidity out to sea by early Friday morning:

Friday and Saturday will both offer some great weather: Sunny skies, low humidity and typical July temperatures, great for the pools, lakes and beaches:

Sunday will see a bit of a setback with scattered storms along with muggy air but more delightful weather returns early next week.

Enjoy!

~JR