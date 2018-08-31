A Brief Break From the Heat and Humidity

After 4 days with oppressive heat and humidity, the relief has finally arrived just in time for the weekend.

However, this break is short-lived. A dome of high pressure will shield us from the wet and muggy weather to our southwest through Saturday.

The wet weather stays well offshore for any of those outdoor holiday weekend plans- the humidity will be creeping back in by Sunday, along with building heat.

By Labor Day, we’ll be stretching to near 90° along with dew points near 70°. So, take advantage of today and tomorrow’s nice weather while it lasts (plus, give that AC a break, too).

The AC and fans will be put to work Labor Day Monday and Tuesday and much of the next work week as excessive heat and humidity continues to build in. Tuesday will feature highs into the low 90s with a chance for some showers and storms late in the day.

Wednesday will feature a slight cool-down before temperatures bounce back to near 90 by Thursday.

