It’s been rainy, it’s been dreary, but in the grand scheme of things we needed every drop of it!

On this last day of April, our rainfall numbers are still relatively lackluster across the Bay State. Not counting today’s rain, we’re at less than 50% of our April average in cities like Boston and Worcester. While today put a small dent in the numbers, it wasn’t enough to catch up. Either way, we’ll take what we can get… especially considering what we’re left is a drier and brighter end to the week!

Overnight the last of the showers and drizzle fades, and clouds decrease as well. Temperatures will fall to the low/mid 40s– not too bad for this time of year. Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky. Thanks to a breeze out of the west, temperatures will get a boost into the low 60s for most of the area. The coolest spots will be in the 50s, largely along the coast/for the Cape & Islands.

It’ll be great if you’re headed to the Garden for a little playoff hockey! Puck drop is at 7:30 PM– we’ll be in the neighborhood of 60 degrees as you head in, and in the low to mid 50s as you head out. Clouds will increase a bit as well. Overall it’ll be a lovely night in Boston for this time of year!

The weekend is looking slightly more unsettled. Saturday won’t be a washout, but will bring a few spotty showers. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday is a bit trickier as we anticipate a coastal storm that miiiight just brush by us.

Right now, it’s looking like we’ll see showers, and some steadier rain at times (especially in southeastern MA) in the morning, and a shower or two possible later in the day.

That said, this storm is finnicky, and we’ll have to keep a close eye on it. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

If you’re not a fan of the cooler temperatures, you’ll probably love what’s ahead for the workweek. Unfortunately, Mother Nature couldn’t time this warm-up for the weekend, but we’re looking at temperatures in the 60s on Monday, and could be in the 70s by Tuesday! In fact, much of next week is looking rather mild, even for May.

Oh, did I mention…