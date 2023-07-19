Tonight’s blog was written by 7Weather intern Tyler Hughes.

Ahhhh… if you stepped outside today, you likely breathed a sigh of relief like I did, as it was noticeably more comfortable than earlier this week. Dew points today dropped into the lower 60s and even 50s across interior New England. This is still pretty humid all things considered, but compared to the last week or so, even a small drop in the dew point feels great. The only caveat is the Cape and Islands – where the muggy air stuck around for much of today.

If you enjoyed today’s forecast, you’ll enjoy tomorrow – pretty much a copy and paste of today. The humidity remains low, and temperatures cool off slightly as well – with a light seabreeze, temperatures along the coast will remain in the 70s, peaking in the low 80s inland. Sunshine will be abundant, mixed in with a few of those fair-weather cumulus clouds that are synonymous with summer.

Friday starts off cloudy for most, but rising humidity will give way to a line of scattered evening showers and storms as a frontal boundary makes its way through. The risk for heavy rain, thunder and maybe even some gusty wind exists around dinnertime in Worcester County, but once the sun sets, storms will lose energy as they approach the Boston metro.

I think the biggest threat with these storms is isolated downpours, especially in Western Mass where the ground is already saturated with rainfall. This is just one model’s interpretation of how it will go down (so I’m not guaranteeing over 4 inches of rainfall in Springfield or any other area, for that matter), but it gives you an idea of how localized this threat is. Nonetheless, this could lead to some river/stream flooding concerns. As you can see, the rainfall amounts quickly diminish east of 495.

Aside from a lingering shower possible early Saturday morning, this weekend looks like a phenomenal summer weekend – finally! Parts of the region haven’t seen a completely dry weekend yet since Memorial Day. Here’s where you’ll find me this weekend – soaking in the sun and comfortable temperatures on the beaches.

Temperatures next week will once again climb into the upper 80s, but the drier air looks to stick around.

It looks like the pattern change many of us have been waiting for is just around the corner… have a great night!

-Tyler