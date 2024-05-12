Good morning, and Happy Mother’s Day to all our moms! Today will be cool and cloudy with a chance for a spot shower. It’ll be a mainly dry though. Anything we do get in the form of wet weather stays light and spotty. You’ll want to keep a light jacket with you today. Temperatures will once again stay below average in the upper 50s/near 60. We’ll see more low/mid 50s on the coast.

Overnight, we’ll be mainly clear and calm. Temperatures fall into the 40s, so it’ll be another cool start. We’ll start off with sunshine then see some daytime cumulus clouds increase in the sky. Highs will be more mild in the upper 60s. Afternoon sea breezes will keep temperatures cooler on the coast.

Temperatures warm to the low/mid 70s Tuesday and stay cooler on the Cape. Wednesday looks like our best day for showers.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black