Folks,

We’re on the eve of one of the greatest Holidays known to mankind…Star Wars Day (May the 4th) !

I’d like to be able to say High Pressure will provide us with sunshine for the day but alas…there is a disturbance in the Force. It’s this…

An area of Low Pressure back toward Chicagoland. I have a bad feeling about this. This low pressure is producing clouds along with showers and all that is headed our way for Wednesday. Thankfully, the storm will be weakening but still able to produce clouds and showers through the day.

Bleh….doesn’t look good. Th rain will be scattered in nature but could occur at any point during the day making it tough to find a part of the day for outdoor activities. I’d peg the chance of rain at about 70-80%. Never Tell Me The Odds . OK, Han. The shower threat will subside late Wednesday evening.

Once we get to Thursday….oh man, the weather looks amazing! Sunny skies and temps near 70. Easily the pick of the week. Friday is also looking pretty sweet but a storm to our south may throw some clouds up into southern New England, especially for CT, RI as well as SE MA.

Til next time,

May The Force be with you!

~JR