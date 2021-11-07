It was a gorgeous November day across the region under mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid to upper 50s, although we did have an earlier sunset due to Daylight Saving Time ending — our sunset was at 4:30pm.

Tonight, under mostly clear skies, it will be another cold night, but it should not be quite as cold as last night. Lows are expected to dip into the 20s off to the northwest, 30s closer to the coast and the Cape.

After a chilly start, temperatures rebound into the upper 50s tomorrow with a few locations possibly reaching 60°. The rest of the region should see 60s Tuesday.

We have one more day that we have to monitor our local coastal communities around midday high tide. Minor coastal flooding is possible due to the King Tides (we’ve seen some minor flooding Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and tomorrow’s is the last day we should see the highest of the high tides).

We remain dry through much of the work week, with our next best chance for widespread rain later in the day Friday. The last time we’ve seen a trace of rainfall in Boston was November 2nd, and our last measurable rainfall was on Halloween (exactly a week ago).

The rain chances will be with us Friday and that extends into the weekend too with scattered showers Saturday and a few showers lingering into next Sunday, too.