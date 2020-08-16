A Few Afternoon Showers Today, Cool Start to the Week

7Weather-Southern New England now has a better chance for rain this afternoon. It looked like the high pressure north of the area would block a low to our south from bringing in showers, but the low pressure will win this battle.

The best chance for showers will be for areas along (including Boston and Worcester), and south of the Pike after 2 PM. Expect light, scattered showers in the afternoon. It looks like the heavier rain will land on the Cape and the Islands tonight, where rain totals will range from 0.5-1.0″ Areas north of the Cape Code Canal likely get 0.1-0.2″.

It will be another cool day with temperatures in the mid 70s inland, and near 70 at the coast.

The showers are out of here by Monday morning, but the clouds will still be around. It gradually clears a bit in the afternoon, allowing highs to be a few degrees warmer, in the upper 70s. A cold front approaches the area late, giving us the chance for a few showers after sunset.

That front clears things up for New England, bringing back sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. We go back to warm temperatures in the low and mid 80s.