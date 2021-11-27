It will be cold tonight and clouds start to move in as we get closer to sunrise Sunday morning. Most of tomorrow is dry aside from a few flakes/rain drops. It won’t be windy like it was today, but it does remains chilly in the upper 30s. Expect mostly cloudy skies.

There could be snow showers around sunset but the better chance will be after 7PM. These snow showers will be light and patchy and it won’t be snowing all night. Roads will remain wet.

There will be patchy, light snow/rain showers around for the Monday morning commute. This shouldn’t cause any trouble on the roads, but we all know that any type of wet weather slows down the morning commute. This system pushes out by mid-day. If we get a few bands of snow going, there could be up to 1″ of snow by lunch time Monday for higher elevations in Worcester County.

If you still need to go Christmas tree shopping tomorrow is not a bad day to go! It will be cloudy and chilly, but at least we won’t have that gusty wind around. Monday afternoon looks mainly dry and chilly. Tuesday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday looks mainly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Thursday could have a few showers and it is seasonable in the upper 40s.